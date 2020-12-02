HEIDELBERG-EPPELHEIM, GERMANY — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is increasing its production of non-G.M.O. soy protein concentrate at its facility in Eurpoort, The Netherlands, to meet the growing demand for plant-based protein.

“With more consumers adopting a Flexitarian diet, the need for plant-based solutions continues to grow in Europe,” said George Perujo, product management EMEAI, ADM Human Nutrition. “And besides being conscious about sourcing, Europeans are more likely to pay attention to the non-G.M.O. status of their ingredients, so European origination and production was an important factor when we were considering options for this expansion.”

The Europoort facility recently started producing non-G.M.O. soy protein concentrate, which is available as a powder and will be suitable for all types of food applications.

“The Europoort facility has long-standing technological capabilities as well as a proven track record in the production of soy protein concentrate, so it was the ideal choice for this expansion,” Mr. Perujo said.

The production expansion adds to ADM’s plant-based protein ingredient portfolio.

“We know that the one thing consumers aren’t willing to compromise on is taste, and as the only company that can provide both plant-based protein ingredients and flavor systems and solutions, ADM is a one-stop solution to help customers meet the growing demand in this market,” Mr. Perujo said.

In the Netherlands, ADM runs a oilseed crush and refinery in Europoort, as well as a commercial office for specialty food and feed ingredients, a juice blending production site in Amsterdam, a specialty ingredients production site in Amsterdam and an additive and ingredient production site in Oss.