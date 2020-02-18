WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has named Stephanie B. Tillman as chair of the American Bakers Political Action Committee (PAC). She succeeds Stephen R. Avera, retired legal counsel at Flowers Foods, Inc., who served as chair from 2002-19.

Ms. Tillman took over as chief legal counsel at Flowers Foods in January. In her role she is responsible for the Thomasville, Ga.-based company’s legal, corporate governance and governmental affairs. Ms. Tillman joined the company as a corporate attorney in 1995 and was promoted to vice-president and associate general counsel; vice-president of compliance and assistant general counsel; and vice-president, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel.

“Stephanie’s experience and enthusiasm are critical to help secure the political landscape for the baking sector,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the A.B.A. “Especially during this presidential election year, we are fortunate for her strong leadership of American Bakers PAC.”

Kelly Knowles, vice-president of political and state affairs at the A.B.A., described her time working with Mr. Avera as “one of the highlights and great opportunities” of her tenure at the A.B.A.

“Steve’s incredible leadership of American Bakers PAC is directly responsible for the great success we have achieved over the last seventeen years as the baking industry has emerged as a leading force in the food industry and business community political arena,” Ms. Knowles said. “While Steve leaves big shoes to fill, I am thrilled to support Stephanie Tillman in her new role.”