AUSTIN, TEXAS — Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of The Hershey Co., is adding new product lines to its Pirate’s Booty and SkinnyPop brands.

New from Pirate’s Booty are Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks. Both varieties provide ½-cup of vegetables per serving and are certified gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified. The snacks are made with vegetables, including corn, navy beans, potatoes, lentils, beets, spinach and kale.

Pirate’s Booty Fruit Sticks, available in a mixed berry flavor, are made with blueberries and strawberries and contain 130 calories, 1 gram of fiber, 3 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 1-oz serving.

The Veggie Sticks come in a sea salt flavor, and each 1-oz serving contains 110 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of protein.

“Many brands use fried potato starch to make their veggie sticks and then color them with veggie powders, but Pirate’s Booty Veggie Sticks are baked with actual vegetables,” said Danielle Merket, brand manager for Pirate’s Booty. “As a brand that prides itself on providing healthier, filling snack alternatives, our veggie and fruit sticks certainly embody this commitment. We’re glad kids love them as much as we do.”

SkinnyPop is expanding its better-for-you snack portfolio with new SkinnyPop Chips, containing 100 calories per serving. Made with 100% whole grain popcorn, the chips are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and kosher. Flavors include sea salt, barbecue, and cheddar and sour cream.

The sea salt variety contains 2 grams of fiber, no sugar and 2 grams of protein per 23-chip serving; the barbecue flavor contains 2 grams of fiber, 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 22-chip serving; and the cheddar and sour cream chips contain 2 grams of fiber, no sugar and 2 grams of protein per 22-chip serving.

“With 90% of consumers snacking multiple times per day, chips are often seen as ‘off-limits’ for those trying to snack healthier,” said Mark Chu, brand manager for SkinnyPop. “This insight is why we believe SkinnyPop Chips will be a product people will love — it offers the delicious taste of chips paired with the better-for-you credentials of SkinnyPop.”

Additionally, SkinnyPop is adding a new flavor to its ready-to-eat popcorn lineup: Twist of Lime. Made with sunflower oil, each 3-cup serving contains 150 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

“At Amplify, we’re all about snacking innovation,” Mr. Chu said. “So, when we saw lime’s growth as a popular flavor with consumers of salty snacks, we knew we had the opportunity to create something our fans would love. We’re constantly looking to develop new flavors to make snacking even more exciting.”