ORRVILLE, OHIO — John Brase has been named chief operating officer at the J.M. Smucker Co.

He brings more than two decades of brand management, business operations, manufacturing, marketing and sales experience at Procter & Gamble to his new role. He was brand manager for Pampers and Charmin and marketing director for the North American bath and facial tissue and baby care divisions. He most recently was vice president of family upstream innovation before being named vice president and general manager of the company’s $6 billion North American family care unit in 2017.

“John is an extremely talented and accomplished leader who brings a proven track record of delivering growth to the businesses he has overseen,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer at the J.M. Smucker Co. “Importantly, John has already displayed an understanding of our unique culture and a desire to enhance the positive impact we have on all our constituents.”

In his new role, Mr. Brase will have strategic oversight of the J.M. Smucker Co.’s three US business segments (Pet Food & Pet Snacks, Coffee and Consumer Foods) as well as its away from home, operations and supply chain functions.