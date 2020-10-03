DEERFIELD, ILL. — Javier Polit has joined Mondelez International, Inc. as chief information officer. In this role, he will be responsible for the company’s global information technology solutions and report directly to Luca Zaramella, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Mondelez.

Most recently, Mr. Polit was CIO of The Procter & Gamble Co. for nearly three years. Before that, he was group CIO for the Bottling Investments Group and Coca-Cola North America at The Coca-Cola Co., a role he held for 14 years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Polit was vice president of global corporate systems for Office Depot, Inc. for eight years.

“We are very pleased to welcome Javier to Mondelez International to lead our global team of IT professionals and help accelerate our enterprise-wide digital transformation,” Mr. Zaramella said. “He has a successful track record of leading large-scale IT transformations at global companies and extensive experience in managing all facets of strategic enterprise technology. I look forward to his contributions in leveraging technology to enable all three pillars of our long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Polit sits on the board of directors of Girl Who Code, a nonprofit committed to educating young women in computer science. He also was national chairman of the Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology Association, which works to help advance Hispanic technology professionals and businesses. He also is as member of the Quinnipiac University Board of Trustees and is on the board of directors of Quick Base.

Mr. Polit holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration management from the University of Miami and an MBA from Purdue University. He also holds a master’s degree in international management from the Budapest University of Economics and Science, a master’s degree in international business administration from Tilburg University and a master’s degree in information systems from Barry University.

“I am very excited to join Mondelez International and help make technology a competitive advantage,” Mr. Polit said. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and our partners around the world to strengthen and expand the impact of IT across the company.”