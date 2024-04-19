MINNEAPOLIS — Fiber One, a cereal and snack brand of General Mills, Inc., has launched its own line of donuts in the United States.

Inspired by the Fiber One donuts available in the United Kingdom, these 100-calorie snack offerings are covered in icing and sprinkles and contain only 3 grams of sugar and 4 grams of fiber. The donuts are available in two flavors: chocolate and strawberry and crème.

Fiber One donuts are now available at Walmart and Kroger for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4.29.