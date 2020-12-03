ARLINGTON, VA. — The North American Millers’ Association Spring Conference has been canceled.

“The health and welfare of NAMA members and attendees of NAMA events is our most important consideration, and as a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to health concerns and other travel restrictions because of COVID-19/coronavirus, NAMA has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Spring Conference, scheduled for March 28-31 at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast., Fla.,” said Jim McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of NAMA. “We are committed to serving the needs of NAMA members and the North American milling industry, and its value chain partners, and will keep NAMA members informed about any new developments regarding coronavirus/COVID-19 and its impacts on NAMA programs.”