PENNSAUKEN, NJ — Closings and anticipated lower attendance and traffic at places where J&J Snack Foods Corp. products are sold will impact the company’s operations, the Pennsauken-based company said March 12.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States will affect traffic at schools, stadiums, arenas, movie theaters, amusement parks and restaurants. Annual company sales at such venues are about $350 million to $400 million.

J&J Snack Foods, which offers products such as Superpretzel, Icee and Slush Puppie, said it was unable to estimate how big the impact will be on company sales. Companywide, J&J Snack Foods reported net sales of $1,186,487,000 in fiscal year 2019.

“We have and are continuing to develop contingency plans to address and lessen the impact of the effects of coronavirus on our employees, our customers and our overall business,” said Gerald B. Shreiber, president and chief executive officer.