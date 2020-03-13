Apex Motion Control and Vital Manufacturing partnered to create a new way to stack bakery baskets. The Tray Stacker is specially designed for bakeries that deliver daily products to c-stores or chain restaurants where order and product quantity varies. It can stack all industry-standard bread baskets and has a quick and easy tool changer that switches between baskets in less than a minute. It can also stack up to 12 trays per minute or up to a 500-lb stack capacity.

