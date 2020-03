The Model 824-02 Spray Applicator from Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, is designed to spray a variety of liquids directly onto the tops of products for various finished looks. This system can be ordered for spot spraying or for continuous coverage. The machine features a portable cart, sanitary fluid path, recirculation loop, jacketed and insulated stainless steel tank and low-pressure washdown design.

