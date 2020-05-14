IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven, Inc. is now offering its food items in a ready-to-bake at home format. Products available for bake at home include cheese or pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders, buffalo and spicy bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings, and Monterrey Jack chicken taquitos.

“Before the pandemic, customers were out and on-the-go, grabbing breakfast on the way to work, buying lunch while running errands or indulging in an after-school Slurpee treat,” said Robin Murphy, senior director of fresh foods at 7-Eleven. “That has all changed and people are home and eating together as families. We can give them the convenience of picking up a couple of pizzas and wings to prepare when they are ready to enjoy them.”

7-Eleven offers delivery through its 7NOW delivery app for individuals who don’t want or are unable to leave their homes.