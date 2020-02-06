CINNAMINSON, NJ. — BreadPartners, Inc.’s line of XTS dough relaxers uses a combination of deactivated yeast and enzyme technology to provide a clean label alternative to conventional, l-cysteine-based dough relaxers.

XTS 100 and 200 shorten mix time, increase dough extensibility and reduce “dough memory,” the company said. This eliminates snap-back and improves sheeting and machinability on automated bread lines and makes manual benchwork easier. Used at 0.25% to 0.5% on flour weight, XTS 100 and 200 have a comparable usage rate to conventional dough relaxers.

XTS 100 is formulated for pizza dough, tortillas, pita and other flatbreads. XTS 200 is formulated for bread and bagels.