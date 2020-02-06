The High Speed Enrober from Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, lets bakers diversify their product line. It is designed for easy sanitation with quick-change belts. Its integrated reclaim system maximizes coverage and minimizes waste, while its portable design provides faster product changeovers. The machine’s small footprint also makes it great for retrofits.
