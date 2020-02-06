The High Speed Enrober from Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, lets bakers diversify their product line. It is designed for easy sanitation with quick-change belts. Its integrated reclaim system maximizes coverage and minimizes waste, while its portable design provides faster product changeovers. The machine’s small footprint also makes it great for retrofits.

(405) 867-4467 • www.burford.com