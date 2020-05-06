CORREGGIO, ITALY — Veroni, producer of Italian-made charcuterie, is pushing into the pizza category with its new line of Naples-style pizza kits.

The margherita pizzas are pre-cut into squares and packaged with a selection of Veroni’s cold cuts as toppings, including dry cured ham, Salame Milano, Salame Calabrese, and roasted pancetta. The pizzas are created from products imported directly from Italy to be cut and packaged in Veroni’s Logan, NJ, plant.

“Adding charcuterie to pizza is considered almost an art in Italy, and for our pizza we thought of four different options to satisfy both spice lovers and those who prefer more delicate flavor profiles,” said Stefano Poldi, plant manager at Veroni’s Logan facility.

The pizzas are ready to eat after 10 minutes in the oven at 400°F until the mozzarella is melted, and the charcuterie in the kits may be added before, during or after the cooking process, depending on preference. Each Veroni’s pizza kit retails for $9.99 at Stop & Shop and Giants’ stores.

Veroni’s pizza kits join the company’s Enjoy AperiTime product line, a portfolio designed for the American market. The name of the product range is based on the Italian ritual known as Aperitivo, which “aims to bring a touch of the authentic Italian lifestyle to the US and allow consumers to experience the ‘Dolce Vita’ style with every savory bite,” Veroni said.