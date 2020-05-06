The masa hydration and mixing system from Bakery Concepts International requires 90% less energy, or about 1.5 Kw per hour per ton of output. The system can also increase yields by up to 30% because of the hydroscopic nature of masa. It offers consistency around the clock and saves on maintenance time and cost. The system aids in shelf life extension because it reduces free moisture and creates a stronger bond between the dry and liquid ingredients and slows starch retrogradation.

(717) 732-8168 • www.bakeryconcepts.net