KANSAS CITY — Low- and no-sugar products are trending in recent food and beverage innovation.

One Brands, a business unit of the Hershey Co., is debuting a new butter pecan flavored One Bar. Featuring a soft, buttery inside with chunks of pecans, the gluten-free protein bar contains 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

“Butter pecan is an iconic and beloved flavor,” said Peter Burns, president of One Brands. “As a brand devoted to producing permissible indulgence, we knew this would be a great next addition to our dessert-inspired line. We anticipate that One Brands fans will be nuts about this flavor as they enjoy the sweet taste of ice cream any time of the day.”

Kellogg Co.’s RXBAR business is adding a new RXBAR flavor and a new RX A.M. Oats flavor to its portfolio, both of which contain 0 grams of added sugars.

The new orange RXBAR is made with dates, egg whites, cashews, almonds and oranges. The limited-edition bar contains 210 calories and 12 grams of protein.

The vanilla almond RX A.M. Oats are made with egg whites, almonds, dates, gluten-free oats and vanilla. Each single-serve cup provides 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

"We've seen a lot of love for our vanilla almond RXBAR and our vanilla almond RX Nut Butter, and we wanted fans to be able to enjoy this popular flavor any time of day," said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR. "Vanilla almond RX A.M Oats offer an indulgent and versatile flavor profile that pairs well with a wide variety of other flavors, so you can dress up your oats however you like."

Swerve has unveiled a new brownie mix sweetened with its namesake zero-calorie sugar replacement made with erythritol, prebiotic fiber and citrus. The grain-free, keto-friendly, non-GMO mix is made with blanched almond flour, cocoa, organic coconut flour, tapioca starch, organic coconut flour, sea salt and baking soda.

“We are living in a time when people are focused on healthy living but are also searching for ways to stay busy and calm at home,” said Andress Blackwell, president and chief executive officer of Swerve. “Baking is a joyous activity the whole family can participate in. Our mission is to let people have their favorite treats and good health too. We are grateful to have the opportunity to add a little sweetness into the lives of our fans with the introduction of this new better-for-you brownie mix.”

