MONTREAL — Champlain Financial Corp., a private equity and venture capital firm, has acquired Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas Inc., a Canadian producer of puff pastries and croissants. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by the Dumas family, the bakery produces baked foods for the Dumas brand as well as private label brands. More than 60 people are employed at the company’s manufacturing facility in Quebec City, Canada.

Champlain Financial representatives said Dumas is well positioned to increase product development and distribution across Canada and the United States. To aid this expansion, Marc Poulin, operating partner, Champlain Financial, will join Dumas as executive chairman. Before taking on the role, Mr. Poulin was executive chairman of Champlain Seafood and previously was chief executive officer at Sobey’s, a Canadian supermarket chain.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside the existing management team at Dumas to help support the different avenues of growth,” Mr. Poulin said. “Dumas has forged a reputation for superior quality products which will continue to underpin our growth initiatives, a key of focus which will be increased penetration of the US market."