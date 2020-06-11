HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND — Endless LLP, a private equity firm based in the United Kingdom, has acquired Hovis from its joint owners Gores Group and Premier Foods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in High Wycombe, England, Hovis manufactures a range of sliced breads that include white, seeded and wholemeal varieties. The company employs 2,700 workers and operates eight bakeries, one flour mill and three distribution centers across the United Kingdom.

As part of the acquisition, Endless will support the Hovis management team’s plans to make major investments in the company’s infrastructure, branded range and other bakery products.

“Hovis is the instantly recognizable British bread brand with a strong and established heritage,” said Francesco Santinon, partner, Endless. “We were extremely impressed by the management team and have great confidence in supporting and investing in its future as Hovis looks to achieve further expansion within the bakery category.”

Nish Kankiwala, chief executive officer, Hovis, noted that Endless’ commitment to the bakery’s growth made it the ideal investor.

"Based on our extensive engagement with Endless over the past several months, it became clear that both parties share a commitment to customers and colleagues and for building on Hovis’ heritage by investing in growing both the brand and product range,” he said. “This shared vision makes Endless the best shareholder to support our ambitious plans. The acquisition will help drive our strategy for growth by bringing both strategic and operational value to Hovis. We are looking forward to working together to execute this strategy and to delivering the next phase of growth."

This acquisition is Endless’ third investment in the food sector. The private equity firm currently owns BBF Limited, a manufacturer of ambient cakes based in the United Kingdom, and previously owned Karro Food Group before it was sold to CapVest Partners LLP in 2017.