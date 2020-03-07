HOUSTON — Simply 7 Snacks is expanding its snack portfolio with two new better-for-you options that are Non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten-free, kosher and vegetarian.

The Sea Salt Veggie Straws are made with potato and a dehydrated blend of cauliflower, broccoli, carrots spinach and beetroot, providing 1/3-cup of vegetables per 1-oz serving. Each serving contains 140 calories, 1 gram of protein and 1 gram of fiber.

The Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips are made with lentil flour, potato starch, cheddar cheese, beets, onions, paprika, annatto, turmeric and a blend of cayenne pepper, chili pepper and hot pepper extract. Each 1-oz serving contains 140 calories, 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber.

The Sea Salt Veggie Straws come in a 6-oz bag, and the Fiery Pepper Lentil Chips come in a 4-oz bag. Both products are available nationwide and have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

In addition to the new snack launches, Simply 7 has introduced a refreshed look with redesigned brand and packaging. The makeover reflects that the company has “leveled up its products to deliver more flavor in each bite, simplified ingredients for shorter, cleaner statements, and reduced sodium by an average of 30% across the portfolio,” Simply 7 said.

“We are excited to transform our brand and bring our fans what they’ve been asking for — stronger flavors, lower sodium, and a packaging design that is contemporary, fun and healthy,” said Rashim Oberoi, president of Simply 7 Snacks.