EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. is introducing Ritz Cheese Crispers, a thin and crispy snack offering formulated with potato, wheat and cheese.

Flavors include cheddar, and four-cheese and herb, which combines cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Both varieties contain 140 calories, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber per 21-chip serving.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our loyal and enthusiastic fans innovative products that will 'wow' their taste buds and add more fun to snack time, and we think new Ritz Cheese Crispers will give snack lovers exactly what they're looking for — the perfect combination of cheesy flavor and crispy texture," said Patty Gonzalez, senior director of marketing for the savory portfolio at Mondelez International, Inc. "Some fans will love the crispy texture, while others will love the cheesy flavor. But we think fans will unanimously agree that they are really delicious."

Ritz Cheese Crispers are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.62 per 7-oz box.