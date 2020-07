Reading Bakery Systems developed a new portable, simple and compact Dough Feed System for cookie dough. It includes a mini-laytime conveyor, sheeter and dough dump that are built as one unit with a continuous belt circuit. Its washdown design with a removable plastic tub allows for easy, complete cleaning. A washdown kibbler has also been designed for this system.

