Consumers indulge in sweet treats, but they also keep an eye on how many calories they take in.

See how we created a delicious sweet orange cupcake that delivers the taste consumers crave, without all calories from added sugars.

Our clean label SweetRight™ stevia, erythritol and Fibersol®-2 dietary fiber work as a terrific trio. Together, they keep the sweet and reduce the sugars, while maintaining the same great taste and texture that makes cupcakes so irresistible. Learn more, in our case study.

DOWNLOAD CASE STUDY NOW