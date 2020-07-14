Consumers indulge in sweet treats, but they also keep an eye on how many calories they take in.
See how we created a delicious sweet orange cupcake that delivers the taste consumers crave, without all calories from added sugars.
Our clean label SweetRight™ stevia, erythritol and Fibersol®-2 dietary fiber work as a terrific trio. Together, they keep the sweet and reduce the sugars, while maintaining the same great taste and texture that makes cupcakes so irresistible. Learn more, in our case study.
