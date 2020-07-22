MERRIAM, KAN. — Seaboard Corp. announced on July 20 that Robert Steer has been elected by the company’s board of directors to succeed Steve Bresky as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Bresky died on July 10 at the age of 67.

Mr. Steer has been Seaboard’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2011 and has been with the company for more than 35 years, serving in various capacities.

Mr. Steer also will continue as CFO until a successor is identified and appointed.

This marks the first time in the company’s 102-year history that a member of the Bresky family won’t hold the office of president/CEO at Seaboard, an international agribusiness and transportation company that is engaged in pork production and processing, cargo shipping, commodity merchandising and flour and feed milling.

The company was founded in 1918 by Otto Bresky, who purchased his first flour mill in Atchison, Kan., that year. He was succeeded by his son, Harry, in 1967. Steve Bresky assumed the duties of president and CEO in 2006 when his father retired.

The board of directors also has named Ellen S. Bresky as director and chairperson of the board, filling the vacancy previously held by her late husband, Steve Bresky.

In connection with this appointment, the board also named Douglas W. Baena, who is currently an independent director and chairman of the audit committee, to be lead director, with responsibility to act as liaison between the board and company management.

Seaboard also announced that the board elected Jacob (Jack) A. Bresky, son of Steve and Ellen Bresky, to the office of vice president of business development. Jack Bresky has been with Seaboard more than seven years.

Ms. Bresky and Mr. Baena stated: “We are confident that these appointments will provide continuity for Seaboard’s businesses and will enable Seaboard to continue the legacy of the late Mr. Bresky, Seaboard’s former president/CEO.”