CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has announced several personnel changes as part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation.

Philip Auerbach has been named to the newly created role of chief digital and strategy officer, effective Aug. 10. In his new role, Mr. Auerbach will oversee a new Dunkin’ US digital engagement team that includes consumer and business insights, digital marketing, media and customer care. He also will lead Dunkin’ Brands global strategy and information technology. He will report to David Hoffmann, chief executive officer of Dunkin’ Brands.

Mr. Auerbach will join Dunkin’ Brands from Lindblad Expeditions, where he was chief commercial officer. Prior to Lindblad, Mr. Auerbach was senior vice president and regional chief marketing officer for Las Vegas at Caesars Entertainment. Earlier, Mr. Auerbach spent nearly 15 years in management consulting, including at McKinsey & Company, where he was a partner in the firm’s sales and marketing practice and co-founded the firm’s loyalty service with a focus on companies in the hospitality and retail financial services spaces.

Stephanie Meltzer-Paul has been promoted to senior vice president of Dunkin’ US digital marketing.

Ms. Meltzer-Paul joined Dunkin’ Brands in April 2018 as vice president of digital and loyalty marketing. Prior to Dunkin’, she had 20 years of experience in customer loyalty and digital marketing with companies including, American Express, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and most recently as vice president of member engagement and loyalty at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Santhosh Kumar has been promoted to senior vice president of global information technology.

Mr. Kumar began his career with Dunkin’ Brands in 2000 and most recently was vice president of IT, infrastructure, and information security and privacy. In that role, he has been responsible for the overall architecture and design, deployment, physical operation and performance of Dunkin' Brands global IT systems. He is also the head of the company’s worldwide information security and privacy function. Before joining Dunkin’ he was a senior architect at Allied Domecq QSR. Earlier, he worked as a senior systems engineer at The Boston Group, a senior network engineer at Dataplex Networking Pvt Ltd. and a network engineer at Ace Software and Hardware Academy.

“Dunkin’ is doubling down on our digital platform and the relationship we have with our guests,” Mr. Hoffmann said. “Providing a more seamless, best-in-class restaurant experience enabled by technology is a cornerstone of the Dunkin’ US Blueprint for Growth strategy. Phil is a transformational leader who has led the evolution of consumer and hospitality brands and will take our growing digital platform to the next level. He will be supported by a top-tier team that includes two leaders who have already played significant roles in our digital innovation: Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, head of digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin’ US, and Santhosh Kumar, head of global IT.”