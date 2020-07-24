NEW YORK — A New York-based ghost kitchen operation has secured $9 million of funding to expand its operations throughout the city. Zuul’s current operations allows the company to serve customers in downtown Manhattan, and the company hopes to expand to reach residential and commercial customers “across high demand areas of the five boroughs.”

The company partners with restaurants that use Zuul’s ghost kitchens for delivery only. The company’s current partners include Sarge’s Delicatessen; Naya, which serves Middle Eastern food and Stone Bridge Pizza.

The company said it has a waiting list of brands looking to partner with Zuul at future locations in New York.

“By raising this additional capital, Zuul can continue to play a central role in the restaurant industry’s accelerating shift toward delivery while addressing the challenges this shift presents," said Corey Manicone, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zuul. “We partner with restaurants to improve the experience end-to-end. As Zuul expands, so too can our members dynamically scale and drive attractive incremental unit economics.”