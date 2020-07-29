PHOENIX – The SupplySide West and Food Ingredients North America trade show scheduled for Oct. 27-30 in Las Vegas has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Informa Markets, the organizer of the event, said risks to the health and safety of visitors as well as restrictions on travel and gatherings forced them to make the decision.

“Even with guidance from Informa’s AllSecure health and safety guidelines, and the re-opening of Mandalay Bay in recent weeks, our community responded to personal outreach and an industry survey by making it clear that while they value the show, many would not be able to come due to safety concerns or travel restrictions,” said Marisa Finnegan, director of the show.

Informa Markets will be shifting to a virtual platform in 2020 called SupplySide Network 365, which will offer people an opportunity to learn, connect and network with industry members and suppliers.

The 2021 SupplySide West trade show is scheduled to be held Oct. 25-28 in Las Vegas.