LONG BEACH, CALIF. – The Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) announced the cancellation of its in-person 2020 Tech Conference in favor of a virtual event, to be held Oct. 5.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Long Beach, which is currently closed due to concerns around coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual conference will now be held online.

“In an effort to still provide our TIA members with the knowledge that's especially important these days, while helping everyone stay safe and healthy, and save money on travel, too, we are announcing that this year's TIA Tech will be held as a virtual conference,” said Jim Kabbani, chief executive officer of TIA.

Sessions will be webcast live and recorded so registrant can watch them later. There will also be virtual tabletop exhibits, Mr. Kabbani said, where groups of bakers and suppliers can network virtually.

Education topics during the virtual conference will include sanitation, material risk assessment, plant safety, alternative proteins, ancient grain applications in tortillas, immune system-boosting ingredients and employee wellness. There will also be an “Ask the Experts” session where attendees can submit questions to an industry panel.

TIA also noted that the 2021 annual convention will be held at the Marriott Rivercenter on the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. The convention is scheduled for June 3-4.