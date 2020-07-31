ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Art D’Elia has been promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Domino’s Pizza, Inc. His expanded role includes responsibility for all global marketing initiatives, leading US marketing and advertising and working with Domino’s master franchise companies around the world. He will report to Russell Weiner, chief operating officer and president of Domino’s US.

Art D’Elia, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Mr. D’Elia joined the company in 2018 as senior vice president and chief brand and innovation officer. He has led product development and innovation, national television advertising and field marketing efforts for Domino’s US market. He added responsibilities for digital marketing efforts earlier this year. Previously, Mr. D’Elia held various marketing roles at Danone and PepsiCo, Inc.

“Art has been instrumental in building strong relationships with our US franchisees,” Mr. Weiner said. “His strategic and creative leadership have made us better as a company. Art is a highly respected leader at Domino’s, and we’re thrilled with his appointment as EVP and CMO. I am also excited for Art to have a greater opportunity to have a positive impact on our international business.”