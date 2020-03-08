TORONTO — SunOpta Inc. is entering the snack bar segment with the launch of arbor bar, a line of bars made with five ingredients or fewer.

Arbor bars are available in three flavors: Apple + Berries, Apple + Blueberry and Apple + Raspberry, each containing 100 calories and zero grams of added sugar. The bars are non-GMO, certified organic and made with apples sourced in the Pacific Northwest.

“Many fruit-based snacks are really faux candy, so we wanted to create a certified organic bar that elevates and celebrates the simple goodness of fruit with 0 grams of added sugar and only five ingredients or fewer,” said Michael Buick, senior vice president and general manager at SunOpta. “Adding owned brands to our current go-to-market strategy of co-manufacturing and private label gives SunOpta three options to drive more growth through innovation. In our fastest growing business unit, plant-based foods and beverages, 30% of our growth in the last six months has come from new products. We’re looking to bring this same innovation focus to our fruit business unit.”

Arbor bars are available nationwide in 5-count cartons for a suggested retail price of $6.49.