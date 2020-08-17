SEATTLE — Darigold, Inc., a cooperative of farmers in the Pacific Northwest, has made organizational changes with the goal of launching a dairy ingredients business. The company is in the process of selecting a location for a new ingredients plant that will be announced in 2021.

Joe Coote will join the cooperative on Nov. 1 as president of global ingredients. The position is new to Darigold. Mr. Coote was most recently with Fonterra, where he was director of global supply chain, director of global optimization in New Zealand and president of the Americas, which is based in Chicago.

“Joe will be instrumental in leading the development and execution of our global ingredients business,” said Stan Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Darigold. “His leadership profile and experience are uniquely suited to both our team culture and our business goals. We could not be more thrilled to have him on board to continue our expansion in the global marketplace and increased focus on customers.”

Grant Kadavy will transition from his role as chief operating officer to become Darigold’s chief growth and risk officer. He will spearhead the launch of the new ingredients plant and be responsible for integrating the new products and services into the rest of the cooperative’s businesses.

Matthew Sagendorf has joined Darigold to lead the construction and start-up of the new plant. Mr. Sagendorf brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering and growth projects, with a specific background in greenfield and brownfield investments, as well as expertise in managing the construction and expansion of consumer production facilities.

Mr. Sagendorf comes to Darigold from Berner Food & Beverage, a manufacturer of shelf-stable dips and sauces. He has experience managing engineering and construction projects. He has worked on past projects with companies like Hearthside Foods, Conagra Brands and Kraft Foods.

Darigold also has signed a lease for more than 284,000 square feet of warehouse space near the Port of Seattle.

“The primary goal of this operation is to streamline our logistics processes to better serve our expanding global customer base,” said Chris Stockwell, leader of the global supply chain for Darigold. “With increased warehouse capacity closer to Seattle and Tacoma ports, it will be easier to manage our global container business and it will enhance our partnerships with international shippers.”