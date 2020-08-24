The Auger Spot Topper from Axis Automation is a moist ingredient depositor capable of targeted toppings directly into packaging, moulds and tray cavities. Dispense a wide variety of moist ingredients including streusel, brown sugar, raisins and much more without clumping or product degradation. The Auger Spot Topper virtually eliminates mess and waste. An internal agitator assists material flow inside the hopper to prevent bridging. Each tray cavity has an individual, servo-driven auger for gentle handling and precise positioning.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com