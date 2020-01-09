OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery has announced plans to transition its Southbridge, Mass.-based baking plant into a peanut- and tree nut-free facility. Sara Lee bakes Superior On Main branded eclairs, brownies, madeleines and cookies at the plant.

Sara Lee said that starting this fall, the statement “Made in a Peanut & Tree Nut Free Facility” will be added to Superior On Main ingredient labels for products manufactured at the Southbridge facility and will debut on its Harvest Holiday seasonal products. For all other remaining Superior On Main products made at the facility, labels with the peanut- and tree nut-free facility statement will be phased in during the remainder of this year, Sara Lee said.

“We received requests from both consumers and our retail partners for peanut- and tree nut-free products,” said Curt Coolidge, general manager of In Store Bakery at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. “We’re pleased that consumers looking for nut-free products will be able to safely enjoy our delicious desserts.”

Sara Lee said its plant producing the Superior On Main handheld pies will not transition to a nut-free facility.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery acquired Superior Cake Products, Inc. from Hostess Brands, Inc., Kansas City, for $65 million in cash in August 2019.