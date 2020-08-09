COVINGTON, GA. — General Mills, Inc. has announced plans to expand production of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch ready-to-eat cereal operations at its plant in Covington.

General Mills first opened the Covington plant in 1989. Responsible for producing several varieties of cereal and snack products, the facility currently employs approximately 400 people, and the expansion project will create an additional 40 jobs, General Mills said. Over the past 30 years, General Mills also has helped support local families in need through the Covington Hometown Grant Program.

“General Mills has a long legacy of making food the world loves, right here in Georgia,” said Roxie Simon, plant manager of General Mills’ Covington facility. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of our most beloved brands as the No. 2 cereal in the United States, and growing. We are proud to partner with the state to create new jobs, tap into some great local talent, and expand our capacity to make even more of this family favorite in Covington.”

Hanna Johnson, a corporate communications associate at General Mills, in a Sept. 2 blog posting described plans for the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch production line as “one of the largest capital projects in General Mills history.”

Meanwhile, Griffin Bell, senior associate brand manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, said the brand “has a strong runway for growth.”

“This new line will give us the opportunity to expand our capacity and accelerate the brand,” Mr. Bell said.