RED BANK, NJ. — Explore Cuisine is expanding its better-for-you pasta offerings with the launch of Fava Bean Fusilli. According to Explore Cuisine, Fava Bean Fusilli is the first and only organic, gluten-free pasta alternative made from fava beans.

With three times the fiber and two times the protein than traditional wheat-based pasta, Fava Bean Fusilli provides up to 25 grams of protein and 8.75 grams of fiber per 3.5-oz serving, according to Explore Cuisine.

“We are so excited to launch our new Fava Bean Fusilli,” said Gregor Forbes, chief executive officer of Explore Cuisine. “Our consumers not only love the taste and texture and how close it is to traditional pasta but also the benefits of more protein, fiber, and lower carbs. Additionally, this is the first new ingredient to come out of our Food to Thrive partnership with farming communities in Thailand, making it a product that makes an impact far beyond your dinner table.”

Explore Cuisine said Fava Bean Fusilli cooks in five to seven minutes and contains no additives such as potato starch, binders or gums.

Fava Bean Fusilli is available on Amazon and ExploreCuisine.com and will be rolling out to retailers nationwide. The Fava Bean pasta line also will be launched in different shapes in the coming months.