By using induction fin seal heaters, the CX II horizontal flow wrap machine from Formost Fuji saves energy with faster temperature response and higher accuracy. Simple removal of the discharge conveyor provides easy access for cleaning while saving time for maintenance. Operator interaction with the machine is straightforward with an easy-to-use HMI. Available in rotary and box motion, the CX II flow wrapper easily packages a variety of product sizes and types with options for high speed, long dwell time and automation.

(425) 483-9090 • www.formostfuji.com