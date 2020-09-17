LOUISVILLE, KY. — Papa John’s International Inc. will open a new global headquarters in metro Atlanta. The new location will be home to corporate functions including menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; human resources; diversity, equity and inclusion; communications and development functions. The company’s IT, supply chain and legal teams will remain at the Louisville headquarters. International operations will stay in London.

“Shortly after setting a new strategic direction for Papa John’s late last year, we began to assess the optimal corporate organization to support our restaurants and our brand’s long-term growth,” said Robert M. Lynch, president and chief executive officer. “With strong momentum and our potential expanding every day, we are investing in capabilities for future innovation and global growth, improving efficiencies, and better aligning our organization around the strategies that are driving our near- and long-term success.”

The new Atlanta location and shift of corporate functions should be completed by summer of 2021. The reorganization will not affect Papa John’s company-owned or franchised stores or its quality control centers (QCCs) around the country.

“We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region,” Mr. Lynch said. “Metro Atlanta’s deep talent pool and its world-class airport connecting us to the domestic and international markets that are key to our brand’s future will accelerate our long-term growth. Atlanta is also our largest corporate-owned restaurant market and the location of our newest and most sophisticated QCC. The Louisville headquarters — Papa John’s home for 36 years — remains essential to the company’s success and we look forward to continuing to be a great corporate partner in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The specific location for the new headquarters has not yet been chosen. The company expects to complete the selection process by the end of the year.

“These changes to our corporate structure and team mark another milestone in Papa John’s ongoing transformation into a more innovative brand with a culture that is focused on diversity, inclusion and winning,” said Marvin Boakye, chief people and diversity officer for Papa John’s.