ATLANTA — Pizza chain Papa John’s International, Inc. has named Mark Shambura as chief marketing officer, effective May 8. He is taking over the position from Anne Fischer, who departed earlier this year, and will report to Rob Lynch, president and chief executive officer of Papa John’s. In addition to his new role, Mr. Shambura will join the Papa John’s executive leadership team.

“Mark joins our Papa John’s team with over two decades of marketing experience, including a decade with restaurants, where he’s delivered impactful marketing strategies with a digital-first, analytics-led approach,” Mr. Lynch said. “Mark’s consumer-centric mindset will be critical as we continue to enhance every single touchpoint of the customer experience — from our digital channels to our menu to our brand — to drive engagement and growth.”

As CMO, Mr. Shambura will oversee a wide range of marketing channels, including brand and advertising; media and field activation; menu strategy and product innovation; and the digital customer experience. Mr. Shambura most recently was CMO for MOD Pizza, a fast casual pizza chain concept. Prior to MOD Pizza, he was executive director of marketing for Chipotle Mexican Grill.