ATLANTA — Edible, the world’s largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and other treats, is getting into the baked foods category with the launch of Edible Bakeshop. Bakeshop products are hand-crafted and prepared fresh to order at Edible’s 1,000-plus participating locations nationwide.

The official launch of Edible Bakeshop features the debut of miniature pumpkin cheesecakes, which will be available for a limited time this fall, as well as brownies. The Edible Bakeshop portfolio also includes miniature New York-style cheesecakes and assorted cookies like chocolate chip and strawberry white chocolate. Edible Bakeshop products are sold as individual treats, as boxes and platters and in bundles alongside the brand’s signature dipped fruits.

“As Edible’s offerings continue to evolve from special occasion purchases to everyday indulgences, it made sense to launch the Edible Bakeshop brand as a whole new way to delight the consumer,” said Cheikh Mboup, president and chief operating officer of Edible. “Research shows that indulging with sweet treats is on the rise, so we have to meet our customers’ demands using ingredients that bring wholesome enjoyment to any self-desire or gifting occasion.”

Edible initially entered the baked foods space in 2019, when the brand successfully tested selling cheesecakes and cookies in select stores across North America. In the coming months, Edible plans to grow its Bakeshop category with more new products, such as cupcakes.