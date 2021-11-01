LOS ANGELES — Herbalife Nutrition has launched Protein Baked Goods Mix, marking the global nutrition company’s first foray into the baked foods category.

According to Herbalife Nutrition, the new Protein Baked Goods Mix has been specially formulated to be combined with the company’s Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix, allowing consumers to make high-protein muffins, waffles, donuts and pancakes.

“Daypart offerings have been increasingly growing, and we are excited to enter this space with the introduction of the Protein Baked Goods Mix, a nutritious and convenient way to increase consumers’ protein intake at any time of the day,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, managing director, North America.

When combined with any flavor of Formula 1, Protein Baked Goods Mix makes a nutrient-dense muffin that is gluten-free and low glycemic. The mix contains 24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, 190 calories, 5 grams of fiber and no artificial sweeteners.