CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has announced that David Biegger will retire in May 2021. Mr. Biegger has been executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for the past five years.

“Dave has been an integral part of our leadership team through times of tremendous change, including the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sean M. Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. “I’d like to thank Dave for all of his contributions to Conagra Brands over this transformative period in our company's history.”

Prior to joining Conagra in 2015, Mr. Biegger was responsible for the global supply chain at Campbell Soup Co., where he oversaw manufacturing, quality safety, engineering, procurement, logistics, environmental sustainability and customer service. Previously, he held supply chain roles at Procter & Gamble Co. for 24 years.

He received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University.

Conagra said it has begun a search for Mr. Biegger's successor, noting that it expects “a smooth transition of responsibilities for this important role with a period of collaboration between Biegger and his replacement.”