LINCOLN, RI. — Calise & Sons Bakery, Inc. has announced its first foray into the breakfast category with its new Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast. A staple throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, Calise brings its signature gourmet brioche style bread to the breakfast table.

“For four generations, Calise has been known for providing the freshest, best-tasting bread and rolls for lunch and dinner,” said Michael R. Calise, president of Calise Bakery. “Expanding our treasured brioche style bread into breakfast was a natural next step for us, but we took our time to ensure that what we brought to the table was truly different than anything else out there. Our new Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast offers a fresh take on the most important meal of the day, making it the perfect treat for the whole family.”

Calise Bakery Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast is dairy- and egg-free and comes at a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 16-oz package (approximately 13 slices). The product is available at Stop & Shop, Big Y, Price Chopper, Target, Shaw’s, Roche Bros, Adam’s, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs, Geissler’s, Adam’s and other retailers throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.