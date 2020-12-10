KANSAS CITY — Mexican flavors and cuisine are cropping up in new product launches.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is expanding its Barcel USA spicy snack portfolio with new Takis Hot Nuts. The snack nuts feature peanuts in a “double crunch technology” crunchy shell coated in Takis spicy seasoning, the company said. The Fuego variety features hot chili pepper and lime flavor, the Flare flavor features a chili pepper and lime flavor with a touch of heat, and the Smokin’ Lime variety combines smoky chipotle flavor with a hint of lime.

Siete Family Foods, makers of grain-free Mexican-American food, has unveiled plans to introduce Grain Free Mexican Cookies next spring. In the meantime, the cookies will be available for a limited time on Siete’s newly launched online exclusive platform called Siete Small Batch. The cookies will be available in three varieties: Mexican chocolate, Mexican Wedding and Mexican shortbread.

“From cooking hundreds of cookies in the kitchen with our Grandma Campos before family weddings, to picking up hojarascas from our local bakery in Laredo, cookies have been central to a lot of heartfelt memories,” said Veronica Garza, co-founder, president and chief innovation officer of Siete. “Which is why, when we went grain free, cookies were one of the first sweet treats we recreated — so we could continue to share in these beautiful memories together.”

La Tortilla Factory is expanding beyond the tortilla aisle with the launch of new Authentic Mexican Side Dishes. Packaged in microwavable pouches, the dishes are vegetarian, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified. Each of the three varieties — Ancho Rice and Beans, Chipotle Brown Rice and Quinoa, and Mexican-style Black Beans — goes from pouch to plate in 90 seconds.

“Using only better-for-you ingredients, La Tortilla Factory has formulated three side dishes to spice up any meal,” the company said. “Inspired by their Mexican heritage and deep Californian roots, these innovative new products were crafted for La Tortilla Factory's loyal consumers' mindful eating habits and shared love of authentic flavors.”

View slideshow of new products.