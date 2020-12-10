SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — La Tortilla Factory is expanding beyond the tortilla aisle with the launch of new Authentic Mexican Side Dishes.

Packaged in microwavable pouches, the dishes are vegetarian, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified. Each variety goes from pouch to plate in 90 seconds.

The Ancho Rice and Beans is a blend of rice, black beans, corn, mild Ancho chiles, bell peppers and onions. Each 1-cup serving contains 200 calories, 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Chipotle Brown Rice and Quinoa combines long grain brown rice, quinoa, chipotle chili pepper, fire-roasted corn and poblano peppers. Each 1-cup serving contains 200 calories, 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

The Mexican-style Black Beans are slow cooked with bell peppers, corn, onions and a blend of Mexican herbs and spices. Each ½-cup serving contains 110 calories, 6 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber.

“Using only better-for-you ingredients, La Tortilla Factory has formulated three side dishes to spice up any meal,” the company said. “Inspired by their Mexican heritage and deep Californian roots, these innovative new products were crafted for La Tortilla Factory's loyal consumers' mindful eating habits and shared love of authentic flavors.”