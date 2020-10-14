CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ is heating up its menu with the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

The classic yeast donut ring is topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and is finished with red sanding sugar. The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is available for a limited time at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin’. “While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day.”