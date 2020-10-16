MEXICO CITY — Stepped-up demand globally for snack foods and “small indulgence products” could lift sales at Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence said Oct. 15.

Consumers’ shift to a higher level of food consumption at home, albeit at a slower pace than earlier in the year, supports the thesis, said Diana Rosero-Pena, a consumer staples industry analyst with Bloomberg.

“Long-term growth opportunities remain encouraging as the baker expands its distribution system in Europe, Asia and Africa and focuses on innovation on popular trends across the packaged foods industry,” she said. Potential cuts in consumer spending in Mexico looms as a potential headwind, Ms. Rosero-Pena said.