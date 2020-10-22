NEW YORK — Roland Fumasi was promoted to head of Rabobank’s RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness (F&A) team in North America.

Mr. Fumasi joined the banking and financial services company as an analyst in 2014 and was promoted to manager of the Fresno, Calif.-based RaboResearch team in 2017. Before that, he was vice president of marketing and finance at Utility Fleet Sales, Ltd. and a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley. He holds a master’s degree in agribusiness from Cal Poly and a PhD in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.

Rabobank’s RaboResearch F&A group is a global team of more than 90 analysts who monitor global market events that affect food and agriculture worldwide. In his new role, Mr. Fumasi will lead a team of more than 20 members based in North America who are experts in sectors ranging from animal protein and produce to farm inputs and consumer foods. The team collects insights into commodity markets, conducts in-depth analysis of factors driving success in the sector and examines megatrends influencing clients’ business strategies.

He succeeds Pablo Sherwell, who now leads the recently formed RaboResearch F&A Data Analytics team in North America.

“Roland’s insights and expertise have benefited our Rabobank and Rabo AgriFinance clients across North America and around the globe, and we look forward to what he will bring to his new role,” said Paul Beiboer, chief executive officer of Rabobank North America. “His proven leadership and vision will drive the future of our highly successful team.”