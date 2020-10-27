HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has joined forces with Land O’Lakes, Inc. to develop new Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat branded Country Style Butter Bread baked with Land O Lakes butter.

Made with simple ingredients, including whole milk and sea salt, the bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors.

“As the largest premium bread brand in the country, we are delighted to partner with the leading branded butter, Land O Lakes, to elevate a classic pairing,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium and artisan bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “This strategic alliance brings America's favorite butter to the bread aisle and is sure to become a household staple.”

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Country Style Butter Bread is available at retailers across the United States for the suggested average retail price of $4.49.