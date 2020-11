Fleurage from Lesaffre Corp. is a line of topping ingredients that customizes the taste of pretzels, pizzas, breads, rolls, crackers, bagels and other baked foods. Fleurage Seeds and Fleurage Semolina use different combinations of ingredients developed from fermentation and cereal products. They can be easily added to the top or bottom of a variety of products.

