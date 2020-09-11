OMAHA, NEB. — The Scoular Co. plans to move its global headquarters into a new space. The company will move to an existing building at 13660 California St., at the intersection of 137th and Dodge Streets in Omaha.

“Scoular has been proud to call Nebraska home for more than a century,” said Paul T. Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “Today we are proud to announce that we are continuing to invest in Omaha with a new global headquarters space that meets our plans for growth and attracting top talent.”

Over the past four years, Scoular has increased the number of employees at its Omaha headquarters by 47%. The company plans to use the new site to implement its growth plan and create a foundation for a diverse and high-performance workplace. Scoular expects to move into its new location in 2021.

The stand-alone building on California Street, constructed in 2006, meets Scoular employee needs, including easy access to Dodge Street, proximity to other business services such as food and retail establishments and room for in-house functions.

Scoular partnered with two Omaha firms on the relocation. Investors Realty evaluated sites and Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture is designing a collaborative space that will advance Scoular’s culture, corporate identity and culture of inclusion.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Scoular has a total of 78 grain storage facilities with a total licensed grain storage capacity of 131 million bus.

Scoular, in business for 128 years, has offices and facilities worldwide and more than $4 billion in sales. The company provides global and diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients and food ingredients.