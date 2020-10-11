HOUSTON — ChipMonk Baking, a manufacturer of low-carb, low-glycemic, gluten-free cookies, treats and dry mixes, has opened a 2,228-square-foot dedicated gluten-free production and retail facility in Houston.

“Our new, dedicated baking facility will give us room to grow with a bigger production schedule, more storage and additional order fulfillment space to keep up with current orders while also developing new products and expanding our wholesale business,” said Jose Hernandez, who co-founded ChipMonk along with David Downing in February 2019. “We want to make our products as widely available and accessible as possible because we know there are a lot of people who have a sweet tooth like me, but also want to lead healthier lives.”

ChipMonk said the new facility will help it grow and give other gluten-free Houston-based food and beverage brands a place to launch or expand.

“We wanted to offer a home for other local innovators who want to provide healthier alternatives to the Houston market and beyond,” said Jonathan Horowitz, project manager and adviser to ChipMonk. “We’ve subleased production space in the new facility to Bare Bakery, a gluten-, grain- and refined sugar-free dessert company; 3 Cups Food, an activated buckwheat granola company; and Smash & Squeeze, which offers fresh-squeezed lemonade with homemade syrups.”